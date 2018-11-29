Marian Kay NaikDec. 17, 1955 - Nov. 28, 2018Marian Cox Naik, 62, passed away in the early morning of November 28, 2018, at her father's home in Waco. A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 30, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Marian was born on December 17, 1955, in Waco, at Providence Hospital to Wallace Martin Cox and Lila Merle Cox. She grew up in Waco and graduated from Waco High School in 1974. She married Pankaj M. Naik in 1984 and to this union one son was born, Samuel Parker Naik, in 1990. Marian enjoyed reading, traveling, decorating her own home and those of others, and communicating with friends around the country.Marian was preceded in death by her mother, Lila Merle Cox; and Sam's father.Marian is survived by her son, Sam Naik of Austin; father, Wallace Cox of Waco; and her sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Larry Shulda, of Salina, Kansas.In lieu of flowers, Marian requested that donations be made to the Family Abuse Center of Waco.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
