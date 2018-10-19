Robert NaborsFeb. 4, 1925 - Oct. 16, 2018Robert Nabors passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 16, 2018. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, October 20, at Oakwood Cemetery.Robert was born, February 4, 1925, in Waco, Texas, to Elmer G. and Florence Nabors. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II where he was a meteorologist. Robert was educated at Baylor and graduated Cum Laude. He received his master's degree at University of Texas, Austin. He later worked at Mobil Oil and BP as a regional landman. His greatest joy was his family, especially his children and grandchildren. As a teenager he enjoyed film and worked as a manager at the Orpheum Theater in Waco. He also had an appreciation for classical music, and plays, such as "Cats" and "Phantom of the Opera," as well as movies, such as "Dr. Zhivago" and "2001, A Space Odyssey".He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Garland Nabors; and daughter, Donna Lynn Thurmon.He is survived by his wife, Dorothy "Dot" Nabors; sister, Hellan Clements; daughter, Beverly Nabours; granddaughter, Victoria Nabours; grandson, Dustin Thurmon; and sister, Jamie Centner.The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the various facilities and agencies that extended their tender and loving care to him.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
