Thomas MyersAug. 28, 1939 - June 29, 2018Thomas Myers, 78, peacefully passed away on June 29, 2018. A Celebration of his life will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 5, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. The family will receive guests during a reception immediately following the service.Thomas entered this world on August 28, 1939, in Dallas, TX, born to Cecile and Alfonso Myers. Dr. Myers graduated from Baylor University with a bachelors degree in political science. He earned his PhD in political science from the University of Kentucky. Dr. Myers taught at Temple University for three years. He was most proud of his 42 years of teaching at Baylor University.Dr. Myers loved his family and attended countless basketball games, recitals and everything else his children and grandchildren participated in. He had a green thumb and grew everything from garden vegetables to orchids. Dr. Myers was an avid motorcyclist, enjoying his time with Andy riding his Harley's.He is survived by his wife of 57 years Alice Myers; sons, Mark Myers and wife, Shelley, Andy Myers and wife, Beverly; daughter, Michelle Jolliff and husband, Rob; sisters, Judy Heath and husband, Wayne, Sherry Myers; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and five nieces and nephews.Memorials can be made to Baylor Scott & White Hospice, 3000 Herring Ave., Waco, TX 76708, or to the charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
