Pauline MyersMay 9, 1919 - Dec. 9, 2019Pauline "Sis" Myers, 100, of Whitney, passed away on December 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Whitney. Burial will follow at Prairie Grove "Greenie" Cemetery near Aquilla. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 12, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

