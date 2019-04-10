John B. MyersJan. 30, 1945 - April 7, 2019John "Bubba" Myers passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 15, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14, in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room.Bubba was born January 30, 1945, to Lloyd and Alyne Myers in Waco. He graduated from Waco High School. After high school he earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Baylor University. Bubba then went on to marry the love of his life, Bobbie Naylor, in 1971. He first sold advertisements for KCEN, before taking over the family business, Johnnie's Shoe Service, when his father became ill. He ran the family business alongside his mother and wife for the next 15 years. Bubba then became the executive director of the Waco Boys and Girls Club, which he did for more than 20 years until he retired.Bubba had a passion for sports and helping kids. He volunteered with Lake Air Little League for all of his adult life. He started as an umpire at 19 years old, was a coach for many years and then became president of the league until retiring. Bubba and his family were avid supporters of all Baylor athletics. He kept the official score book for Baylor's men and women's basketball teams for 35 years before retiring. More than anything he enjoyed watching his sons and grandchildren play sports. Bubba was loved by many and was considered a father figure to many more than just his three sons.Bubba was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Alyne Myers; and his great-nephew, Jantzen Burrow.Bubba is survived by his wife of 48 years, Bobbie Myers; brother, Allan Myers of Cleveland, Ohio; sister, Martha Potter of Arlington; sister-in-law, Elgenia Sandefur of Waco; son, Zack Myers and grandchildren, Megan and Grant Myers, of Keller; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Alyssa Myers, and grandchildren, Braxton, Ainsley, Chase, and Cole Myers, of San Antonio; son, Scott Myers, and grandchildren, Dannika and Cooper Myers, of Frisco; nephews, Bill Lovering of Lacanto, Florida, John Lovering of San Antonio, Brad and Chris Myers of Ohio, and Josh Manlove of Midlothian; and niece, Jennifer Haack of Arlington.Pops, we are all with you "win or tie."The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Waco Boys and Girls Club in the name of Bubba Myers.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" and www.WHB family.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.