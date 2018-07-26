Mildred Stansel MusickFebruary 23, 1923 - July 17, 2018Mildred Inez Stansel Musick, age 95, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at home surrounded by her family. She was known to family and friends as "Millie". Mildred was born February 23, 1923 in Gladewater, TX to Oliver Stansel Sr. and Robie Belton Stansel. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Evergreen Memorial Park located in Crockett, TX. Memorial/visitation service will follow at First United Methodist Church located in Lovelady, TX.Mildred worked at the Citizens Newspaper when living in Waco, TX and then as a secretary at Texas A&M University with last employment before retiring as a medical secretary in the prison systems in Gatesville and Marlin, TX. She was an avid domino player enjoying many 42 and 84 games with Nehring and Curnutt families as well as at the Musick and Stansel family reunions or whenever there were enough there for a rousing game of 42. She also enjoyed fishing, gardening and/or tending her flower beds. She hand stitched many of her quilts on her mother's quilting frame. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching her VHS and/or DVD movies with Green Beret being one of her most watched movie or any movie with John Wayne or William Holden. With her family were many camping and fishing trips as well as planned trips through the years with the Nehring and Curnutt families or to visit relatives. She was always there to dog sit or be with a family member when a need was noted. A fond memory is putting green stamps in books before going to the green stamp store to use the books purchase camping equipment (Coleman stoves, lanterns, etc.) board games, fishing gear, household appliances, etc.Mildred is survived by two daughters, Linda Maly of Robinson, TX and Carol Hensley of Portland, TN; son, Dennis Musick and wife, Jackie of Crawford, TX; grandchildren, Lori Musick, Danny Musick (Mary), Chris Musick (Michelle), Joanne Rhodes (Ryan), Jerry Hensley (Rebecca), twelve great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren; brother, Garland Stansel and wife, Melba of Angleton, TX; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by sons, Mike and Terry Musick; parents, Oliver Stansel Sr. and Robie Belton Stansel; brothers, Oliver Stansel Jr., Leon Stansel, Leo Stansel; sisters, Jewel Bradshaw, Dell Patton, Roma Bennett and Frances Jarrett.Special thanks to Baylor Scott and White Hospice for the excellent care they provided to mother and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your church or charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
