Paul MushinskiDec. 28.1927 - Nov. 27, 2019Paul S. Mushinski, 91, took his last breath on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waco. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., December 2, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marlin, with The Rev. Gregory McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bremond. Visitation will be held at 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Adams Funeral Home.Paul was born in Bremond, Texas. To Lige Mushinski and Stella Markowski Mushinski on December 28, 1927. He attended schools in Bremond and then joined the Air Force to serve his country. After the Air Force, Paul became a first responder joining the City of Houston Fire Department. He retired after 30 years of service as a Captain.Paul was an avid domino player, playing "84" with the Marlin Senior Civic Group and "42" at the Frieden Church & B-B-Q & M Café in Riesel. He also played in various tournaments in the surrounding area, bringing home several trophies. Prior to living in Marlin he lived on Lake Houston and spent a great deal of time fishing on the lake where he was known as "Catfish Paul". Paul loved gardening and always made a good crop of vegetables.Paul married Pauline Fitz in January 1951 at St. Joseph's Church in Marlin. To this union two sons were born, Larry and Billie.He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Pauline; son Larr; brothers, L. B. Mushinski, A.J. Mushinski, Stanley Mushinski, and Lee Mushinski; one sister, Natalie Duhr; and step grandson, Chris Colby.Surviving Paul are his second wife, Clara Nowaski Mushinski; son and daughter-in-law, Billie and Dot Mushinski; sister, Connie Gannon; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; step-children, Gerry and Debbie Nowaski, Tim Nowaski, Gene and Donna Wilkey, and Sam and Karen Nowaski; 13 step-grandchildren; 25 step-great-grandchildren; and two step great-great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Josh Nowaski, Randy Lamb, Joey Mushinski, Tommy Mushinski, Ricky Mushinski and Ernie Mushinski.
