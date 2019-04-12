Ralph Henry MurphyJan. 29, 1936 - April 9, 2019Ralph Henry Murphy passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 14, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd. in Waco.Ralph was born January 29, 1936, in Brandon, Texas, to Miles and Alta Murphy. He lived the majority of his life in Aquilla, Texas. He served in the National Guard and the U.S. Army with an honorable discharge from 1957 to 1961.He married Janette Biggs on October 3, 1959. They were married 53 years until Janette's death on December 10, 2012. Ralph was adored by everyone who ever met him. He was most known for being the bus driver, custodian and groundskeeper for Aquilla ISD. He would always have a tall tale to tell and lend a hand when needed.Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Janette; and siblings, MH, Gilbert, Floyd, Earl, LD, Geneva, Ruth, and Ivy.He is survived by one remaining sibling, Frankie Rose of Whitney; daughter, Tensy and husband, John Ward, of Aquilla; granddaughter, Crystal and husband, Josh McCook, of Pflugerville; grandson, Jeffrey Ward of Aquilla; his three most special "honey bunnies", his great-grandchildren, Hayden, Emma and Lainey McCook of Pflugerville; and several nieces and nephews.In honor of Ralph, aka, PawPaw, the family would like to thank all the family and friends that loved him. He will never be forgotten, he was one of a kind and will be in our hearts forever.A special thank you goes to Providence Hospice Place. They made his last days here with us so comfortable.Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice Place.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
