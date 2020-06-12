Colbert Murphy-Long V

March 9, 1995 - May 31, 2020

Colbert Dee Murphy-Long V passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 12, at Union Baptist District Association.

