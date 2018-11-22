Earl Lee MurphyJan. 5, 1929 - Nov. 19, 2018Dr. Earl Lee Murphy passed away November 19, 2018. The memorial service will be 2:30 p.m., Friday, November 23, in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel. Visitation with the family will be 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room.He was born in Independence, Kansas, to Earl Leota and Evelyn Murphy. He graduated from high school in Malvern, Arkansas, then continued his education at Ouachita University. Always a man of integrity and high standards, he was expelled from Ouachita after one year because he, and ten other undergraduate students, signed a petition stating that their religion professors were not living lives consistent with what they were teaching from the Bible. God was clearly working out His plan for Earl, for as a result, he transferred to Tennessee Temple University, where he met the love of his life, his precious Diamond Haney, who would become his loving wife of sixty-six years. They were married May 12, 1950, and went on to live an extraordinary life of serving, ministering and loving others together until the day they died, just two short years apart.After they were married, Earl enrolled at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Texas Wesleyan University, where he concurrently completed his Masters in Religious Education and Bachelor of Science degrees. They would build their lives together, raising three rambunctious boys, living in Texas, California, Kentucky and Tennessee. While working full-time, traveling a great deal and raising his three boys, he successfully completed a doctorate in Religious Education from Southwestern Seminary in 1969.Earl served the local church his entire professional life in various roles. As Minister of Music, Education, Youth and as Associate Pastor, he served in the local church for over 13 years. He spent 18 years serving the church at the denominational level, most of which was in Nashville, Tennessee, with the Baptist Sunday School Board (now Lifeway). He spent the remainder of his career serving the church through stewardship education. He and Diamond went on many international mission trips, even into their late 70s, to serve churches in Japan, Romania, Canada and Ireland. His heart for God's people knew no geographical bounds.As impressive as his educational achievements and ministry career accomplishments are, they pale in comparison to the impact he has made over the last 24 years of his life in his "ministry of joy", which became his life's work. He and Diamond spent years delivering Meals on Wheels, along with smiles, hugs and words of encouragement at every stop. Teaching Sunday school, volunteering in the church and simply loving each and every person God placed in his path, he truly was a "doctor of joy". His later years were most certainly greater, in our minds, than his former ones.Our dad chose to live simply in this world so that he and Diamond would have more resources to give away to support Christ-centered work around the world. He lived a generous lifestyle in every way a person can.The last 8 years with his bride were spent caring for her as she had developed chronic nerve pain. He literally laid his life down to care for her until she went to Heaven. After his Diamond died and Earl was no longer able to drive, He faithfully took a daily prayer walk, praying for each person in his building, by name. In the last year of his life, spent at The Delaney on Lake Waco, he was a constant source of smiles, hugs, kindness and prayer. The testimonies, shared with family, from residents and staff reflect the power of one man's life given to bless and encourage everyone he encountered. He radiated the love of God and the hope that was burning inside him. What an extraordinary example of God's love and grace.The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the amazing staff at The Delaney, who cared for Earl for the last year of his life. They loved him, which was pretty easy to do, really well and have earned the family's respect and deep gratitude for their excellence and for their hearts. We also want to say a special Thank You to the loving and caring people, from Visiting Angels and Providence Hospice, who cared for dad in his final days.He is now in Jesus's glorious presence reuniting with all his loved ones who preceded him to heaven. While his death leaves a very large hole in our lives and in this world, Heaven has welcomed home one of God's truly special gifts to all who knew him.Dr. Murphy is survived by his three sons and their spouses, Mike and Donna, Tim and Joan, Pat and Tanya; grandchildren, Ashley, Adam and Alan Murphy, Evan and Jessica Murphy, Brock Murphy, Brooke Rosolino and Brynn Gustafson; and by ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his dear sister, Dr. Mary Ann Murphy.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
