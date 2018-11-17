Charles Edward MurphyOctober 30, 1946 - November 14, 2018Charles 'Chuck' Edward Murphy passed peacefully at home on November 14, 2018 in the arms of angels as he traveled to his eternal heavenly home.Chuck was born October 30, 1946 in Terrell, TX. Chuck is preceded in death by his parents Olin B. and Margie Maureen Murphy. Chuck loved spending time with family, friends, co-workers at Cabela's and his beloved dog, Margot. A longtime resident of Waco, Chuck enlisted in the Air Force/Air National Guard in 1966. Post military service, Chuck worked for Hillcrest Baptist Medical in Telecommunications. Chuck loved the outdoors and in his spare time could be found flying his drone, fishing, camping or making his famous salsa.Chuck is survived by his wife Stinnitta Murphy, brother OB Murphy, sister-in-law Beth, nephews Shawn and Caleb Murphy, son Mickey Veteto, daughter-in-law Stephanie, daughter Misti Stephens, son-in-law Ryan. Chuck's grandchildren include Cory Warren, Brittany Smith, Kristan Winn, Katelyn Veteto, Christopher Veteto, and Gracie and Kennedy Stephens. Chuck was loved and will be missed by all. He is forever healed on the other side of the cross…Special thanks to Dr. Arthur Sudan with PIMC, Holly Walsh, Jessica Jones and Devin Steward with Bluebonnet Hospice.A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 17, at First Evangelical Church, 6347 I35 S, in Robinson, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.