Bonnie Jean Murphy
Feb. 2, 1934 - March 11, 2020
Bonnie Jean (Aunt Bonnie) Murphy, 86, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Monday, March 16, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco with the Rev. Alec Ylitalo officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 15, at the funeral home.
Aunt Bonnie was born February 2, 1934, to parents Cecil and Bernice Murphy in Waco, Texas. She graduated from Waco High School. Aunt Bonnie started working for the City of Waco in the Purchasing Department and eventually the Finance Department. She actually retired twice from the City of Waco. After full retirement she was asked to return as a part-time employee. She was excited to do that. Upon final retirement, Aunt Bonnie had served her community for 60+ years.
Aunt Bonnie loved to stay on the go. She took many memory-making trips with her parents all over the United States. Going to casinos and cruises were always an adventure. Her greatest excitement came from taking her sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews along for sharing the fun. After retiring she became a word-find books and cross-stitch expert. She made many beautiful pieces for family members to cherish.
Aunt Bonnie was loved by four nephews and seven nieces. She provided so many exciting times with them; shopping trips for the girls and a hot breakfast for the boys after a morning of duck hunting. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wayne Murphy; niece, Cathy Murphy McLearen; nephew, Mike Murphy; brother-in-law, Paul Morcom; and sisters-in-love, Lynne Murphy, Betty Murphy, and Carole Anne Murphy.
Aunt Bonnie is survived by her brothers, Cecil Murphy Jr., Jerry Murphy; sister, Linda Morcom; three nephews, six nieces, along with their families which include many great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say how proud they are of niece, Sherri, for all the attention, help, and love she gave her Aunt Bonnie. That bond was beyond special and unbreakable. Also, thank you to special neighbors, Cheryl and Mike Sonka, that were so helpful to Aunt Bonnie.
