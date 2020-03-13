Bonnie Jean Murphy
Feb. 2, 1934 - March 11, 2020
Bonnie Jean (Aunt Bonnie) Murphy, 86, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Monday, March 16 at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco with the Rev. Alec Ylitalo officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 15 at the funeral home.
