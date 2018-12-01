William MunsonDec. 11, 1932 - Nov. 28, 2018Mr. William "Bill" Munson, 85, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2018 in Waco, Texas. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 3, at Waco Memorial Park in Waco with the Reverend David Cozart officiating. Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, December 2, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Bill was born December 11, 1932, to Edward and Vesta (Devore) Munson in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was the youngest of five children. Bill served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1974 and retired as a Tech Sergeant. He was stationed at Connally Air Force Base where met and married Shirley Scott in 1953. They had three children in seven years. He was stationed Greenland, El Paso, Philippines, Austin Bergstrom, Vietnam, South Carolina and Lincoln, Nebraska. The family moved back to Waco in 1975 and was employed by the VA for 20 years.Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley Munson in 1988; sister, May Robinson; brothers, Bud Munson, Robert Munson and Jim Munson.He met and married Blanche Boone at Connally Heights Church in 2001. They were members of Connally Heights Church, Highland Baptist Church and Church on The Rock where he served faithfully as a Southern Baptist deacon.Bill leaves behind his wife of 17 years, Blanche Munson of Waco; daughter, Jean Conley and husband, James, of Waco; son, William David Munson of Waco; daughter, Kellie Samaniego of Waco; granddaughter, Michelle Sanchez and husband, John; grandsons, William Caldera and wife, Shannon, 1st Sergeant Matthew Caldera, and Sarah Mara; granddaughters, Stephanie, Celia, Elizabeth Samaniego; grandson, David James Samaniego; eight great-grandchildren; numerous niece and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Waco.The Family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Providence Hospice for the care given to Bill during his last days, and Brookdale Assisted Living; especially thanks to April, Donna and Deniscia.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
