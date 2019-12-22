Ralph MunroeNov. 4, 1951 - Nov. 3, 2019Ralph William Taylor Munroe, of Orange, Virginia, died at the University of Virginia Medical Center on Sunday, November 3, 2019, one day before his 69th birthday.Born in London, England, on November 4, 1951, he was the second son of The Honorable Helen Marie Taylor (then of Waco, Texas, and New York City) and Judge George Barber Munroe of Joliet, Illinois, and New York City. At the time he was born, his father was a Rhoades Scholar at Oxford University and his mother was a student at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. For two decades he held dual citizenship.He was educated first in New York City at Saint Bernard's School, then later in Orange County, Virginia at Grymes School and Woodberry Forest before matriculating at Dartmouth College and later at the University of Richmond. He founded the award winning "The Right Way Press (1971)" and was President of the Virginia Chapter of "Young American for Freedom". He was a strong supporter of Ronald Reagan.In 1972, he was also part of the "Young Voters for the President" organization and attended the 1972 Republican National Convention in Miami, Florida. Earlier in that same year, he was instrumental in the Richmond and Virginia efforts to elect new conservative leadership by electing Dick Obenchain as Chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia.As a child in London, his parents interested him in books and he became a lifelong lover of books. In the decades that followed he owned and managed several companies. "Books for Business" was stablished in downtown Richmond and more recently "Bookshop 2" was expanded and moved to Orange, Virginia. As times and the book business changed in the 21st century with the Amazon Bool influence, his bookshops became more mail order enterprises. A true southern gentleman, he showed consummate consideration for other and became an admired young James Madison kinsman.During these years he enjoyed and traveled throughout the country buying bookstores and concentrated on acquiring and redistributing books. He assisted his family in developing the Taylor and Madison rare book and artifact collection, now exhibited in various museums. In 1974, he became a founder and life member of the James Madison Museum.He is survived by his mother, The Hon. Helen Marie Taylor of Waco, Texas, and Richmond, and Orange, Virginia, former Reagan United States Representative to the United Nations and Ranking U.S. Delegate to UNESCO; brother, George Taylor Munroe of Costa Rica; nephew, Zachary Taylor Munroe of Denver, Colorado; brother, Howell Lewis Townshend Dade Taylor of Orange, Virginia.His father, George Barber Munroe, retired Justice of the Court of Restitution Appeals in Nurnberg, Germany, and President of Phelps Dodge Copper Corporation, NYC, preceded him death in 2014; and his stepfather, Jaquelin E. Taylor, farmer private investor, and civic activist of "Meadowfarm" Orange, Virginia, 1985.Funeral services were held at the Taylor family home at 2325 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday, November 26, at 1:00 p.m., with The Reverend David Jay Greer officiating. A graveside service followed at Richmond's Hollywood Cemetery, a reception followed.
