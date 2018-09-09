Adolph R. MunozSeptember 27, 1928 - September 4, 2018Mr. Adolph Munoz, age 89 of Waco, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2018 in Waco, Texas. Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday, September 12, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church with Deacon Jessie Garza officiating. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 11, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.