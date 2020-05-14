Tommie Mullins
April 6, 1943 - May 9, 2020
Tommie was born on April 6, 1943, in Waco, Texas, the only child of Thurman and Lizzie Mae Morris, both deceased. Tommie passed this life on May 9, 2020, while at Seton Hosptial. Tommie suffered cancer four times beginning in 2016 but lost the battle. She is survive by husband, William Mullins; daughter, Kelley Lumsden and husband, Cary Lumsden; son, Todd Mullins; two granddaughters, Amber and Breanna; four great-granddaughters; as well as a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. She had the joy of helping to care for great-granddaughter, Rylee. One of Tommie's best friend and cousin was Mike Combs. They palled around during their early years in Waco, and Tommie considered herself to be a tomboy.
While at North Texas State University, she met her future husband, William, in freshman English. Both were from Waco but did not know each other in Waco. They were married in November 1963 while William was working and finishing his degree. After he graduated in 1965, they moved to Fort Worth, then to El Paso, and back to Fort Worth. They relocated to the Leander/Cedar Park area to their present home in 1986.
She was a stay at home mom while the kids were in elementary school. She later obtained her Real Estate Broker License and then Escrow License. Tommie and William both retired from Georgetown Title Company in 2007. Tommie had a passion for genealogy and they did a lot of traveling in search of information on their ancestors.
No services are planned at this time and a private family burial in Oakwood Cemetery in Waco will be held at a later date.
