Jean MullerOct. 26, 1942 - Feb. 13, 2019Jean Arthur Muller, 76, of Hewitt, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Out of respect for his wishes, there will be no services.Jean was a 1960 graduate of Killeen High School and a 1999 retiree from PCA. He was known for his sense of humor and ability to make others laugh. Jean was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Mary Ann, and is survived by two loving daughters, Beth and Erica.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

