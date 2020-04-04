Joyce A. Mullens

July 13, 1936 - March 31, 2020

Joyce A. Mullens, 83, of Riesel, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Joyce was born July 13, 1936, in Riesel, TX, to William and Anna Matthys Gilbert. She married Burney Mullens September 25, 1953. Joyce worked at Powers Embroidery in Waco for many years and was a homemaker.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Burney B. Mullens; her parents; and her sister, Shirley Hessel.

She is survived by her sons, Steve Mullens and wife, Nancy, of Riesel, and Eric Mullens and wife, Christine, of Denver, CO; daughters, Cindy Mullens of Chalk Bluff, and Melody Holecek and husband, Stephen, of Riesel; grandchildren, Josh and wife, Bethany, of Waco, Aaron, Caleb Mullens, Sarah and Brady Mullens, Holly and Zack Holecek; and Kimberly Hedstrom; along with three great-grandchildren.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

