Dorothy MullenDec. 1, 1920 - Sept. 30, 2018Dorothy Helen Mullen, age 97, passed away, Sunday, September 30, 2018, at The Brazos of Waco. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 2, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 South 5th Street, Waco, Texas 76706, with Senior Pastor Rev. Larry Krueger officiating.Dorothy was born and raised in Lorain, Ohio. The love of her life lived across the street from her, John Joseph Mullen. They met each other before the age of five. Dorothy was the quiet, reserved schoolgirl and John was the class clown. Together they made the perfect team and married on November 15, 1941. They had one child named Carol Ann. John was drafted in WWII and after the war Dorothy would travel with him all over the country and abroad. Dorothy stayed busy during WWII by working in aircraft construction and even inspected rivets. Dorothy created beautiful needlepoint coverings for furniture and hand cut table linens for formal events. She was active in her church, delivered Meals on Wheels, and donated her time and money to many charities. She was a faithful servant of God and faithful friend and family member. She led by example. She was an avid animal lover and epitome of Grace and Wisdom.Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother, Mable Spiker; father, Charles Spiker; husband, John Joseph Mullen; daughter, Carol Ann Valentine; two grandsons, Duane Sigler and Patrick Valentine; sister, Evelyn; and aunt, Helen.She is survived by her nephew, Robert Northeim, and his son, Justin, and family; grandchildren, Charles Valentine, Michelle Jackson, and Carolyn Lancaster, all of whom have married and have children of their own totaling six great grandchildren and five great, great grandchildren.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
