Dorothy Mullan
April 19, 1925 - March 14, 2020
Funeral services for Dorothy G. Mullan, 94, of Lake Jackson, TX, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Lakewood Funeral Home, Lake Jackson, Texas with B. F. Flowers officiating. Interment will be held at Restwood Cemetery, Lake Jackson, Texas.
Dorothy Gameson Mullan was born April 19, 1925, in Marlin, Texas. She was called home to our Lord on March 14, 2020. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Leo Mullan; and her siblings, Roy Gameson, William "Bill" Gameson, Mary Koch, Hellen Brownson, Jessie Goolsby, and Lucille Goolsby.
Survivors include her son, Gordon "Delaney" Mullan; granddaughters, Cheyenne Mullan, Sierra Mullan, and Michelle Dimmick; and great-granddaughter, Juniper Dimmick.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Central Texas Genealogical Society, Inc., West Waco Library and Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd #275, Waco, TX 76710.
Final arrangements by the Turner Family at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel, (979) 297-6464. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lakewoodfuneralchapel.com.
