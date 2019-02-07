Elsie MueggeMay 17, 1920 - January 30, 2019Elsie Martha Hesse Muegge, a very sweet and amazingly gifted lady, left us on January 30, 2019, loved by numerous family members and friends, this McGregor native was a dear friend to all. In her own way, she made us all feel loved and special. She was the keeper of the family records, birthdates, weddings, anniversaries and even divorces. Her sentimental way of safeguarding the heritage of her family roots made her the matriarch of the Hesse family for years.Elsie Martha Hesse Muegge was born on May 17, 1920, in McGregor, Texas, to Emma Emilie Lorenz Hesse and Karl Oscar Max Hesse. Elsie was one of five girls and one boy that comprised the Hesse family. As a young student, she attended South Bosque School and then completed her education by graduating from McGregor High School in 1939.She met Lonnie Henry Muegge in McGregor; they were married on February 22, 1947, at the Lutheran Church parsonage in Waco. They resided in McGregor for their entire married life and were proud McGregor citizens. Elsie grew up in Zion Lutheran Church; after her marriage, she and Lonnie joined First Baptist Church McGregor. She was involved in arranging and creating alter floral arrangements and adding her creative touch to table and banquet décor for events at First Baptist and for friends.As an adult her career included working at the Bluebonnet Ordnance plant in McGregor, McGregor Floral and Merle Norman Cosmetics, Robert's Photography in Waco, Kendra Flowers in Waco and Irene's Flowers & Gifts in McGregor.She has joined those who preceded her in death; parents, Emma Emilie Lorenz Hesse and Karl Oscar Max Hesse; husband, Lonnie Henry Muegge; sisters, Bertha Hildegard Schwettmann, Ernestine Lydia (Hennig) Fricks, Gertrude Rosa Reinhardt, and Myrtle Louise Hennig; and brother, Richard Julius Hesse.She is survived by sisters-in-law, Betty Parr Muegge of Wharton, Texas, Lorene Muegge Jacobs of Coryell City, Texas, and Mary Nell Hesse of Denton, Texas; nieces and nephews include: Pam Hennig Wilson of Waco, Texas, Kathey Hesse Hannah and husband, Mark, of Denton, Texas, Mike Reinhardt and wife, Cindy, of Killeen, Texas, Ronnie Reinhardt and Bonnie Hartessle of Harker Heights, Texas, Marla Jacobs Kelsey and husband, Buck, of Llano, Texas, Melva Jacobs Williamson of San Antonio, Texas, Mona Jacobs Carter and husband, Andy, of Arlington, Texas, Eric Muegge and wife, Cheri, of Wharton, Texas; Karen Rees of Wharton, Texas; John Muegge of Gatesville, Texas, James Muegge of Gatesville, Texas, and Janet Muegge Lanham and husband, Drew, of Little River-Academy, Texas; and her beloved dog, Coco.Especially dear friends include Annie and Frank Leos, Juana and Abel Benitez, Anna Mae Rogers, Keith Rollins, Amy and David Brydon and children, plus many other neighbors and friends.Her funeral service will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church McGregor; visitation at 1:00 p.m., service at 2:00 p.m. with interment at McGregor Cemetery immediately following.For those desiring to make a memorial contribution in Elsie's memory, the family has suggested McGregor Fire Department, Meals on Wheels or First Baptist Church McGregor.The family would like to thank Heartis Waco, Rheadene Weber, Phan, Bluebonnet Hospice for the care of our dear Aunt Elsie.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
