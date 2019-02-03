Elsie MueggeMay 17, 1920 - Jan. 30, 2019Elsie M. (Hesse) Muegge of McGregor passed away Wed. Jan. 30, 2019, at the age of 98. Visitation will be 1 to 2 P.M. Sunday Feb. 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church. The Funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the Sanctuary with Rev. Terry Johnston officiating. Interment will follow in McGregor Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.