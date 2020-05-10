Martha Meers Moyer March 7, 1920 - April 24, 2020 Martha Meers Moyer passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, in Waco, Texas, at the incredible age of 100. Martha was born on March 7, 1920, in Neosho, Missouri, to George Francis and Marvel G. (Goff) Meers. She served in the U.S. Army as a field hospital surgical nurse, landing on Utah Beach on D-Day + Four, and followed Patton's Third Army through Europe. Her experiences during the war set the stage for a lifetime of service to others. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. A memorial service is pending through Cole Funeral Home in McGregor, Texas. Interment will take place at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery in Joplin, Missouri.
