Peggy MouldenAug. 16, 1936 - May 8, 2019Peggy Jane Moulden, of Woodway, entered Heaven through the peaceful gates of sleep on the morning of May 8, 2019. No services are planned per her wishes.Peggy was born in Idabel, Oklahoma, on August 16, 1936. She retired from American Income Life Ins. Co. in 1999 after 36 years of employment.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Moulden, in 2008.She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Barbara Oxner of Waco; as well as three daughters. Lisa Pigg and husband, Gary, of Woodway, Felecia Brown and husband, Dan, of Woodway, and Tammi Sammons of Eddy. She is also survived by grandchildren, Becky, Brian, Kevin, and Rachel; as well as great-grandchildren, Aubrie, Brynlie, and Lily.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
