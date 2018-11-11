William T Mostyn, Jr.Sept. 8, 1942 - Oct. 1, 2018On October 1, 2018 Bill Mostyn lost his battle with cancer. In the spirit of science and exploration he donated his body to UT Southwestern Medical.He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Alta; children, Tracey and Tom and Cheri; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.Memorial to be held at 2 pm, Saturday, Dec. 8, at Metropolitan Community Church, 1601 Clay Ave, Waco. Memorial donations to Central TX MCC - PO Box 1722, Waco 76703Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

