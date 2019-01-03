Martha MossOct. 11, 1945 - Dec. 29, 2018Martha Moss, 73 of Waco, passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at a local nursing home. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at Lake Shore Funeral Home. View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

