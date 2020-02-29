Margaret Jo MossOct. 18, 1943 - Feb. 26, 2020Margaret Jo Moss, 76, of Valley Mills, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020.Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday, March 1, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 2, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with Pastor Robbie Kirby officiating. Burial will follow at Gholson Cemetery.Margaret was born October 18, 1943, in Brownwood, to Dee and Verna (Harris) Conner. She married the love of her life, Robert Charles Moss, on March 27, 1964, in Waco. Margaret was an avid baker, everyone loved her treats, especially her pecan pies and coconut cream pies. She enjoyed cooking and feeding everyone that came to her home. Her motto was, "If you leave hungry it's your own fault". She was lovingly known by all as Mama Jo. Margaret was a devoted Baptist and Sunday school teacher.After retiring from a rewarding career as a beautician, she worked another 16 years for Arby's. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Everyone loved her very much, she was also known as having a heart as big as Texas.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Moss; nephew, Troy Poe; and grandson, Arin Parsons.Margaret is survived by her brother, Dee Conner and wife, Norma, and their son, Shane; sister, Jane Stanfield and husband, Mark, and their daughter, Jamie Ford; son, Bobby Parsons and wife, Samantha; son, Robert Moss and fiancée, Da'Sha; daughter, Sarah Bobo and husband, David; daughter, Patricia LaMont and husband, Earl; daughter, Linda Moss; son, Wesley Moss; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, special family and friends.Pallbearers will be Neil Trout, Billy Don Klaus, Charles Hopkins, Steven Bohannon, Chris Jones and Darren Paul.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
