June MossJune 24, 1932 - Aug. 25, 2019A Celebration of Life will be 6-7 pm, September 21, at Connally/ Compton Funeral Directors' Hospitality Room.June Elizabeth (Lewis) Moss, 87, died in Waco, TX, August 25, 2019. She was born to JR and Beulah Lewis on June 24, 1932 on the family homestead near Beaver, Arkansas. They later moved to Texas living in Seagraves, Brownfield, and Sundown. June graduated Seagraves High School in 1950 and attended Texas Tech.Soon she began corresponding with Lewis Moss, a young naval officer stationed in California. Her engagement ring arrived by mail before the couple ever met. Their first date was at the Ming Tree Restaurant in Lubbock. After marrying in 1954 they traveled wherever the Navy sent them. A daughter, Susan, was born in Texas. A son, Steven, arrived in Hawaii.They returned to Lubbock as civilians in 1969. June became active in the Redbud Garden Club, the PTA, Friendly Frosters, and won several blue ribbons at the Panhandle South Plains Fair. She later taught arts and crafts and worked in medical records at the Lubbock State School retiring in the 1990s. June was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In retirement, she worked as a hospital volunteer.In 2010 she moved to Waco and was blessed with loving neighbors, Jean and John Cappelin and Shirley and Russ Willsey. Other friends include: Tammy and Rich Wallace, Samira Mendieta, the Dudik Family, and the Wilhite Family. She became a fan of Lady Bears Basketball, Dr Pepper slushies, and enjoyed Friday lunches with her Chimney Hill neighbors. June was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Henry Downs Chapter.June is survived by her daughter, Susan of Austin; son, Steven of Waco; niece, Sheila Tidrow of Lubbock and her sons, Brandon of Aspen, CO, Blane and wife, Sarah, and their children, Wesley and Ivy all of Midland; niece, Sherri Lewis and son, Michael Patterson both of Lubbock.The family is grateful for the care and compassion of Dr. Elizabeth Turnage, her nurses, and the staff at Lakeshore Kidney Center.
