August 16. 1949 - March 5, 2020
Patricia Mosley, age 70, passed away March 5, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
She was born and grew up in Santa Barbara, California. She graduated from Biola University. Patricia married Jim Mosley, and they were married for over 45 years. She worked for the Orange County Register and later worked for Midway Independent School District for over 20 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Woodway.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Marjorie Harberts; and by her brother, Steven Harberts.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Mosley; her daughters, Lisa Dillard and Lori Mosley; her granddaughter, Megan Dillard; her sister, Elizabeth Hilts; as well as her nieces and nephews, Scott, Lauren, Paul, and Joanna.
Memorials may be made to Hewitt Public Library.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
