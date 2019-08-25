Mason L. MosleyNov. 17, 1926 - Aug. 22, 2019Mason Lang Mosley passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. His life will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 27, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco, Texas 76710. Father Joseph F. Geleney of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 26, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Mason was born on November 17, 1926, in Lott, Texas, to Mason Lang Mosley Sr. and Mary High. He spent his childhood in Lott and graduated from Bruceville- Eddy High School. During World War II, he served as a sergeant in the United States Army and was stationed on the island of Saipan from August 1945 to September 1946 following seizure of the territory by U.S. forces during the Battle of Saipan in 1944. During this three week battle, the U.S. lost 3,000 soldiers and 13,000 were wounded. For his military service, Mason earned an Asiatic Pacific Campaign Ribbon, a Good Conduct Medal, a Meritorious Unit Award, a Victory Ribbon, and two Overseas Service Bars. Throughout his life, he remained proud of the service that he gave to his country during World War II and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He dedicated forty two years of employment to the United States Postal Service where he served as a clerk. During his tenure at the Post Office, he was actively involved with the American Postal Workers Union and maintained his support of this organization during throughout retirement. After leaving the Post Office, he owned and managed and number of properties in the Waco area. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption.He will be remembered for the unconditional love and support that he gave to his family. A strong work ethic and an appreciation for learning were gifts that he instilled and shared with his children. He was a loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and was happiest when spending time with his family.Mason was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-five years, Frances Lucille Lowe Mosley. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Aileen Smith; daughter, Denise Mosley Stark and her children, Elizabeth and husband, Keith Morgan, and Peter Stark; son, Neil Allen Mosley and wife, Judy, and their children, Nicholas Mosley, Dustin Holub and wife, Tanna, and Kristen Holub; daughter, Brenda Mosley Drake and her children, Amanda Kirchoff and husband, Ryland, and son, Corey Drake and wife, Vanessa; son, Dean Leslie Mosley and wife, ShaLynna and daughters, Brooke and Emily. He was blessed by five great-grandchildren, Addie, Katelyn, Ava, and Lilly Holub and Payton Kirchoff. He will be remembered by nephews, niece, friends, coworkers, and neighbors.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption, 1401 Washington Ave., Waco, Texas 76701, (254) 753-0146.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
