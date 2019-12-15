Ricky Kenneth MosesDecember 6, 1951 - December 10, 2019Ricky Kenneth Moses passed away on December 10, 2019, just four days after his 68th birthday.The memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, at First Baptist Church of Gholson.Ricky was born and raised in Bellmead, Texas. He attended LaVega schools. Ricky was a truck driver for many years and also worked as a broker for trucking companies.Ricky was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Moses; father, Harlin Moses; and brother, Don Moses.He is survived by his daughter, Makiesha and her children and grandchildren; sister, Pam Kilgo and husband, George, of Gholson; nephews, Kevin Kilgo and family of League City and Keith Kilgo and family of Hewitt; as well as numerous cousins. Mary Wollard Hueske was a great family friend who was always by his sister Pam's side throughout Ricky's care.The family requests, in lieu of flowers, for donations to worthy charities. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Tags

Load entries