Frederick Moseley Nov. 27, 1922 - May 16, 2020 Frederick A. Moseley was born in Mexia, TX, to George Arthur Moseley and Melvira Brewer Moseley. He was the oldest of two children born to this union. He accepted Christ at an early age and was very active in his church, Little Zion Baptist. After graduating from Dunbar High School in Mexia, he entered Prairie View A&M University in 1941. His studies were interrupted when he entered the U.S. Army in May 1943 during World War II. He served with the 578th Field Artillery as part of the European Theatre in England and France from the Normandy beach to the Battle of the Bulge at Bastogne in the Belgium Ardennes. He received five bronze stars and a WWII Victory medal. He was honorably discharged in December 1945 and returned to Prairie View A&M University in February 1946. In 1947, he was awarded a BS degree. Frederick later earned a MS degree from Prairie View A&M University and did Post Graduate work at U of Denver, U of New Hampshire, Texas A&M, and East Texas State. While at Prairie View, he met his future wife, Gladys Dow, and they married on August 1, 1948. She preceded him in death on June 7, 2019. To this union, one daughter was born. He began his career as a Vocational Agriculture teacher at Tyler Junior College, and later taught in Fairfield and Wortham, TX. He began teaching at Moore High School in Waco in 1960. In 1969, he became Principal of R.L. Smith Elementary, and after the school's closure, principal of Sul Ross Sixth Grade Center prior to retiring in 1983. Shortly after moving to Waco, the family joined New Hope Baptist Church where he was former Chairman of the Deacon Board, Sunday School Teacher and former Sunday School Superintendent. He remained a member there until his death. Frederick was very active in his community and strove to make a difference. He was a member and former officer of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; Kiwanis Club; Life member of the Waco Chapter of the Prairie View Alumni Assoc., member of Waco McLennan County Retired Teachers Assoc., member of the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum Advisory Committee, member of the Mayor's Task Force on Crime; served on Waco City Planning Commission; Chairman of Waco City Zoning Committee; and served in numerous other organizations. Frederick was honored by Mexia Public Schools Museum for outstanding accomplishments in his lifetime. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Denise E. Moseley of Fort Worth, Texas; one sister-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, May 29, at McDowell Funeral Home, 1104 Chestnut Avenue, Waco, TX. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, at Waco Memorial Park.
