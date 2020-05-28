Frederick Moseley

Nov. 27, 1922 - May 16, 2020

Frederick A. Moseley passed away May 16, 2020. Public viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, May 29, at McDowell Funeral Home.

