Dale MoseleyJune 8, 1958 - June 23, 2019Steven "Dale" Moseley, 61, passed away June 23, 2019 in Waco Texas. A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Waco Memorial Park. A visitation will be from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Connally Compton Funeral Directors.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

