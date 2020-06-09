Glenn Roger Mortenson
May 3, 1932 - June 7, 2020
Glenn Roger Mortenson died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Waco, Texas at the age of 88. He was born in Sterling, Illinois on May 3, 1932, the son of Gustaf Anton Mortenson and Olga Oliva Isaacson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Linnea Karrow and Eudeen Hesse; and his brothers, Paul Mortenson, Dwight Mortenson, and Dewey Mortenson. He is survived by his sister, Carol Goschy of Springfield, MO; his son,, Gary Mortenson and wif,e Kristin Mortenson of Woodway, TX; and Dale Mortenson of Great Falls, MT; his grandchildren, Leah Mortenson and husband, Garrett Matlick of Queens, NYC, Sarah Mortenson of Woodway, TX, Tyler Mortenson and fiancée, Morgan Malany of Billings, MT, and Haley and Kylie Mortenson of Whitefish, MT.
Glenn graduated from Sterling High School in 1950. Before starting college, he spent a year touring the west coast of the United States as a trumpet player with The Stardusters, a seven-piece contemporary music dance band.
On August 28, 1955, Glenn married the love of his life, Doris Marianne Brendow of Sterling, IL. Doris came to the United States from Höhr-Grenzhausen, Germany in 1951. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage.
Glenn earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education from the University of Illinois in 1955; he earned a Master of Science in Music Education from the University of Illinois in 1960; and he earned a PhD in Music Education from Northwestern University in 1970.
Dr. Mortenson was drafted into the United States Army and served two years in the U.S. Army Field Band at Fort Meade, Maryland, after which he was honorably discharged. He frequently performed taps for services at Arlington National Cemetery and performed with the Field Band on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1956.
Dr. Mortenson taught instrumental music in the Illinois Public Schools in Reddick, Carthage, and for more than 25 years at Ridgewood High School in Norridge, Illinois. During his tenure at Ridgewood High School he took the band on tour to Canada and throughout the United States. The Jazz Ensemble won the Chicagoland Stage Band Festival at Oaklawn High School in 1967. Glenn was an avid performer on trumpet, playing all over the Chicago area as a freelance jazz combo performer.
Upon his retirement from public school instrumental music in 1988, Glenn and Doris traveled around the United States before deciding to retire in Hot Springs, Arkansas where they lived for 29 years. In Hot Springs, Glenn stayed active on his trumpet, performing with the Hot Springs Municipal Band as first trumpet and with a brass quintet that was active performing in Hot Springs area churches and care centers. Glenn and Doris were faithful members of Westminster Presbyterian Church where Glenn served on the Session as a church leader. They enjoyed dozens of cruises and were world travelers, spending extended time all across Europe, Asia, Russia, and the Caribbean.
In 2018, they moved to Waco to be closer to family. Glenn and Doris enjoyed Sunday services at Seventh & James Baptist Church, frequented School of Music performances at Baylor University, and were enthusiastic season ticket holders of the Waco Symphony Orchestra. A memorial service celebrating the life of Glenn Mortenson, led by Pastor Erin Conaway, will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, June 9, at Seventh & James Baptist Church, 602 James Avenue, Waco, TX. A graveside service, led by Reverend Chip Hatcher of Westminster Presbyterian Church, will be held at Crestview Memorial Park Cemetery in Hot Springs, AR at 9:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 11. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Baylor University School of Music, Seventh & James Baptist Church, or Westminster Presbyterian Church.
