Betty MorrowApril 22, 1954 - Aug. 27, 2018Betty Morrow, 64, of Waco, passed away, Monday, August 27, 2018, surrounded by loved ones. A memorial service will be 6:00 p.m., Friday, August 31, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with Chaplain Monte Michal officiating. A reception will follow at Grace Gardens.Betty was born and raised in Pasadena, Texas. She attended the University of Southwest Texas where she earned her Bachelor's of Science in Food and Nutrition. Betty went on to earn a Master's degree in Reading Education from the University of Texas.While working as the corporate buyer for Brookshire's in Tyler, Texas, her passion for the culinary arts was cultivated. Betty was also responsible for implementing food trade shows, and it was at one of these shows she got to meet Julia Child.Upon marrying Chuck, she moved to Waco and became the life skills teacher at Connally High School. She was soon called to The Methodist Children's Home where she was the Educational Coordinator. During her service there, she was honored with The Hope Award for diligence in helping children succeed.In retirement, Betty enjoyed cooking, quilting, her dogs, and spending time with her husband and family.Left to cherish her memory are, husband of twenty years, Chuck; children, Jean and Arik Peterson, Eric Morrow; mother, Lois Anderson; brother, Dr. John Anderson; niece, Laura and Josh Mahoney; grandchildren, Trent, Jase, Brett, Katie Clare, Sophia; and numerous loving cousins from Texas and Kansas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
