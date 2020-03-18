Ronald Morrison Dec. 30, 1942 - March 12, 2020 Ronald Wilburn Morrison, 77, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 21, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro. Ron was born December 30, 1942, in Dallas, the son of Ira Morrison and Gladys Melton Morrison. He was raised in Dallas and attended South Oak Cliff High School. On February 27, 1981, he was united in marriage to Patricia Howe Morrison. Ron graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1969 with a BSCE and went on to obtain his Master's Degree in Civil Engineering in 1978. He graduated with honors and obtained membership in Tau Beta Pi, the National Engineering Honor Society. Ron went on to work for the Corps of Engineers in Fort Worth and was then transferred to the Federal Emergency Management Center (FEMA) in Denton, Texas. In 1984, Ron blazed his own trail by starting his business, Morrison Hydrology. He was very active in the Texas Floodplain Management Association (TFMA), the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), and the Texas Society of Professional Engineers (TSPE), and was an in-demand authority on FEMA regulations. Ron's reputation throughout the engineering field is outstanding and his contributions will be long remembered. Not only did Ron have an amazing career, but his devotion to his family was unparalleled. His love was bigger than the state of Texas. If anyone needed his help, he was there without even an ounce of hesitation. He never met a stranger, and he never made an enemy. Ron was very patriotic and loved his country. A day never passed when he did not have an American Flag flying outside of his home. The Dallas Cowboys never had a bigger fan than Ron. He would watch them whether they were winning or losing, and, if they would have given him the chance, he would have helped them win another Super Bowl. Ron had a huge heart and he loved all creatures great and small. He always had pets (including several chickens), but his little Chihuahua, Elvis, had a very special place in his heart. Preceding him in death were his parents, Ira and Gladys Morrison; and his brother, John Morrison. Survivors include his wife, Patty; children, Sheri Lynne Morrison of Lewisville; John Seth Morrison and wife, Erin, of Hillsboro; Soraya Joyal and husband, Pete, of Mountain City, Tennessee; brothers Mike Morrison and wife, Selma, of Georgetown; Bill Morrison and wife, Marsha, of Keller; Gary Morrison and wife, Susan, of Dallas; sister-in-law Vicki Morrison of Hillsboro; grandson David Seth Morrison of Hillsboro; and pet companions Elvis Presley and Ven Te Chow (named after Ven Te Chow, the father of modern watershed hydraulics). Memorials in his name (in lieu of flowers) may be made to Hill County Paw Pals, P. O. Box 1533, Hillsboro, TX 76645 or the American Heart Association, P. O. Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284. Condolences may be made at www.marshallandmarshallfd.com.
