Flodine MorrisonNov. 11, 1945 - Nov. 9, 2019Flodine "Flo" Morrison transitioned Saturday, November 9, 2019. Funeral service will be 11am, Saturday, November 16, at Toliver Chapel. Interment to follow at Doris Miller M.P.Dorsey-Keatts, WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

