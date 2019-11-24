Flodine Neal MorrisonNov. 11, 1945 - Nov. 9, 2019The family of Flodine Neal Morrison, would like to Thank everyone for your prayers, cards, telephone calls, food, visits, flowers, and monetary gifts. We appreciate all that you did. Please keep us in your prayers. God BlessDaughter, ShilandraBracken-WatsonSister (twin), Glodine Neal-Allen& the entire Neal Family
