Richard H. MorrisAug. 15, 1933 - Nov. 26, 2019Richard Henry Morris, age 86, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, at Hillcrest Cemetery, 1873 N 1st St, Temple. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 29, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

