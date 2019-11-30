Richard H. MorrisAug. 15, 1933 - Nov. 26, 2019Richard Henry Morris, age 86, slipped away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, to join his wife Betty in eternity. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, at Hillcrest Cemetery, 1873 N 1st St, Temple. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 29, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Richard was born August 15, 1933 in Temple, Texas, to Tom and May Morris. He was the youngest of six boys and big brother to two sisters. Richard and Betty Kathrine Wood were married September 26, 1955 in Temple and to this union were born three daughters: Joy, Kathy and Diane.The Morris family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas in 1960 where Richard worked for Rawson Drug in route sales. In 1970, Richard transferred with the company to Waco. After Rawson closed, Richard continued his career in route sales with Standard Coffee Service until his retirement at age 62.Beyond the leisurely activities of fishing, camping, gardening, and his Wednesday night poker game, Richard enjoyed Texas Ranger baseball, Dallas Cowboy football, and had a special interest in Texas Tech and Baylor football. He also loved to watch the Lady Bears.Richard was most proud of his title as Granddaddy to 16 whom he loved beyond measure. Though he would never name a favorite, at least one granddaughter claims that he loved her most. His legacy grew further to include 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Richard's proudest moments were watching all his grands accomplish their goals and live their lives with happiness.Richard was preceded in death by his wife of almost 60 years in 2015. He is survived by brother, Jack Morris and sister, Mary Ann Almgren. Also left to cherish his memory are his daughters and their families: Joy and Larry Scott, Kathy and Herman Bell, and Diane and Jon Rose.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.