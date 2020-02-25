Johnnie F. MorrisFeb. 24, 1922 - Feb. 23, 2020Mr. Jonnie F. Morris passed away February 23, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wed., Feb. 26, at Greater Ebenezer B.C. Burial will follow at Oakwood.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Johnnie Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries