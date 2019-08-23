Gene MorrisFeb. 16, 1942 - Aug. 22, 2019Gene Morris, 77, of Waco, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019.A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, August 25, at Lake Shore Funeral Home in Waco. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, August 26, at Bosqueville Cemetery.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.