Leland MorganNov. 17, 1951 - Feb. 3, 2019Leland Morgan, 67, of Waco, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 8, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with minister Ernie Christie officiating.Leland was born November 17, 1951, in Seminole, Texas, to Doyle and Edna Morgan. After graduation from Waco High School Leland enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.After retiring from A-1 Fire & Safety, he began his second career of carpentry, landscaping, and most importantly, helping others.On May 18, 2002, he married the love of his life, Pam. Together they were passionate fans of Baylor Bear sports, especially the baseball team.He was preceded in death by his parents.Leland is survived by his wife, Pam; siblings, Gloria Gilmore, Doyleene Stephens, Linda and husband, Gary Baggett, Doyle Morgan and wife, Mary Jane, and Jim Morgan and wife, Dolly; twin brother, Wayland Morgan and wife, Cheryll, Edna Carolyn and husband, Don Whitney, Kenny Morgan and wife, Denise, Richard Morgan and wife, Joyce, Larry Morgan, Valerie and husband, Kevin Collins; and numerous nieces and nephews and countless number of friends.Leland always had a smile on his face and his loving hands to help others.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.