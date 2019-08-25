Louis Morgan, Jr.July 1, 1942 - Aug. 21, 2019Louis Weldon Morgan, Jr., 77, passed away on August 21, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 26, 2019, at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor, Texas. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the funeral home.Weldon was born on July 1, 1942, in Moody, Texas, to Louis Weldon Morgan, Sr. and Agnes Lucille Honeycutt Morgan, he attended school in Moody and then Waco Trade School for carpentry. He was a homebuilder in the Moody area and a city council member in Moody. Weldon married Linda Faye Morgan on June 11, 1964. He loved his children, grandchildren, fishing and hunting, donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and supported many other charities. Weldon was a devoted Christian, father and a faithful member of the McGregor Church of Christ.He was preceeded by his loving wife, Linda Faye Bottoms Morgan.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

