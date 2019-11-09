Anthony MorenoFeb. 5, 1941 - Nov. 5, 2019Anthony Moreno, 78, of Keller, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Tony served in USAF and USN and retired after 20 years. He served our country During the Vietnam War.Funeral service was held 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, at Lucas Funeral Home in Keller. Burial with full military honors will be 2:15 p.m., Saturday, November 9, at Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery in Lane #2.He was preceded in passing by his wife of 41 years, Lina Moreno; and granddaughter, Anna DeVane.Mr. Moreno is survived by his daughters, Vicki (Jason) Lasley and Liza (Jonathan) DeVane; sister, Virginia Reyes; and grandchildren, Rachel, Cade, Emma, and Abby.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the VFW Post # 5074 705 N. Oak Street, Roanoke, Texas in which Mr. Moreno was a life time member.Lucas Funeral Home1601 S Main StKeller, TX 76248(817) 753-6800
