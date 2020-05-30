Liffie Moran

August 27, 1952 - May 28, 2020

Liffie Moran, 67, of Whitney, passed away on May 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 31, at Bethlehem Cemetery in Whitney with Mr. Bruce Martin officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Sunday at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Whitney.

Service information

May 31
Visitation
Sunday, May 31, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Whitney
201 N. Bosque
Whitney, TX 76692
