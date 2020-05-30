Liffie Moran
August 27, 1952 - May 28, 2020
Liffie Moran, 67, of Whitney, passed away on May 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 31, at Bethlehem Cemetery in Whitney with Mr. Bruce Martin officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Sunday at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Whitney.
