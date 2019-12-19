Sintia Cindy Morales-PuenteAugust 23, 1960 - December 15, 2019Sintia Cindy Morales-Puente, 59, was called home on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Vincent Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m., Friday, December 20, at the funeral home. Cindy was born August 23, 1960, in Waco, Texas, to Leonarda and Alexander John Morales. She graduated from University High School in 1979. She was married to Moses Puente for twenty-four years. Cindy enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, helping others, eating, and spoiling her granddaughter. Cindy was preceded in death by her grandmother, her parents, father-in-law, great-nephew, niece, cousin, Cindy, and best friend, Brenda. She is survived by her husband, Moses Puente; two daughters, Monique Casarez and Mariah Puente; grandchild, Alexandria Walton; stepchildren, Shawn Puente, Melissa Meetze; seven step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Rudy Morales, George Morales; and sister, Lou Teague.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

Tags

Load entries