Mattie Moore Nov. 10, 1942 - March 8, 2020 Mattie Moore passed away March 8, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 16, at McDowell Funeral Home. Burial at Rosemound. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mattie Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

